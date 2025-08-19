Ukraine War: Zelensky, Putin To Meet Within Two Weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet within the next two weeks to put a lasting peace in the war-torn countries.

New Telegraph reports that the development is coming amid the ongoing push by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, to end the war in Ukraine.

The German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who travelled to Washington with Zelensky and other European leaders on Monday, said the agreement followed President Trump’s call on Putin during a break in the peace talks.

“The American president spoke with the Russian president and agreed that there would be a meeting between the Russian president and the Ukrainian president within the next two weeks,” Merz said

Zelensky has repeatedly voiced readiness for direct talks. On Aug. 18, he said he was prepared to discuss territorial issues directly with Putin as part of peace talks.

Putin, while claiming openness to negotiations, had previously refused to meet Zelensky.

Recall that Trump and Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday for nearly three hours but failed to reach a ceasefire agreement. Trump later said “many points were agreed to” but offered no specifics.