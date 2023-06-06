New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Ukraine War: US Plans $37m To Aid Cyber Security

In recent months, the lingering crises in Ukraine have become full scale that there are sea battles, land battles, air strikes and cyber wars with both sides increasing their capability with every available opportunity.

This has however, led the United States Government to conclude plans to provide Ukraine with $37 million to improve its cyber security.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the US State Department.

The statement said that the US and Ukrainian officials met in Tallinn, Estonia on Thursday, June 1 to discuss cyber policy issues, and the US delegation “reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine’s cyber defence.”

The statement reads, “The United States is working with Congress to deliver an additional $37 million in cyber assistance to Ukraine, which would bring the total to $82 million since February 2022, and over $120 million since 2016,” the statement said.

“This support has helped to strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to detect, deter, and respond to cyber incidents and threats, and has provided support to protect critical networks and digital infrastructure.”

The officials “shared their perspectives on the role of cybersecurity in Ukraine’s long-term digital development,” according to the statement.

Participants also “exchanged views on future US-Ukraine collaboration on cyber issues.”

