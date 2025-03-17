Ukraine War: Trump, Putin To Speak This Week As Meeting Hit Dreadlock

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin are expected to speak on Ukraine war latest this week.

President Trump who spoke through the White House officials on Sunday, March 16, Washington and Ukraine’s European allies are pressing Moscow to accept a ceasefire in the three-year war.

New Telegraph recalls that the US government proposed a cease fire in the war torn countries after talks in Saudi Arabia, with Kyiv accepting the proposal.

President Putin, however, has given no clear answer, instead listing a string of conditions and raising serious questions over the proposition.

READ ALSO

In response, Trump’s envoy for the conflict, Steve Witkoff, who met for several hours with Putin days ago, said the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week.

Meanwhile, Moscow said that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov and that the pair had discussed concrete aspects of the implementation of understandings at a US-Russia summit in Saudi Arabia last month.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused the Kremlin of not wanting to end the war and warned that Moscow wanted to first “improve their situation on the battlefield” before agreeing to any ceasefire.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

