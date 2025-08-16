Ukraine War: Trump-Putin Summit Ends With No Deal

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Friday met in Alaska for a high-stakes summit on ending the war in Ukraine.

Despite all attempts, according to the report, the peace talks failed to produce the ceasefire that President Trump had sought following his swearing in on January 20.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the two leaders, along with a pair of top aides each, met for nearly three hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage after a carefully choreographed welcome that included a red carpet and a military flyover.

Speaking after the meeting, Putin alluded to unspecified agreements, while Trump called the meeting extremely productive. Neither leader, however, mentioned a halt to the fighting in Ukraine.

The summit ended early without a planned meeting between a broader group of officials.

Speaking in an interview after meeting with Putin, Trump stated that it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get a deal done.

Trump added that he and Putin agreed on most things, but there are still one or two issues on which they disagree.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, have to get involved a little bit. But it’s up to President Zelenskyy. I think we are, and if they like, I’ll be at that next meeting.

“I think we’re pretty close to a deal,” he said. “Look, Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say no.”