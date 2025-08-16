Ukraine War: Trump-Putin Summit Ends With No Deal

(FILES) Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. US President Donald Trump said on August 8, 2025 he would meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska, as the Republican billionaire hopes to help mediate an end to the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Friday met in Alaska for a high-stakes summit on ending the war in Ukraine.
Despite all attempts, according to the report, the peace talks failed to produce the ceasefire that President Trump had sought following his swearing in on January 20.
Saturday Telegraph gathered that the two leaders, along with a pair of top aides each, met for nearly three hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage after a carefully choreographed welcome that included a red carpet and a military flyover.
Speaking after the meeting, Putin alluded to unspecified agreements, while Trump called the meeting extremely productive. Neither leader, however, mentioned a halt to the fighting in Ukraine.
The summit ended early without a planned meeting between a broader group of officials.
READ ALSO
- Trump Says ‘25% Chance’ Putin Summit ‘ll End In Failure
- US Ready To Support Ukraine, Zelensky Says After Call With Trump
- Trump: Indian Refiners Intensify Interest In Nigeria’s Crude Oil On Sanctions
Speaking in an interview after meeting with Putin, Trump stated that it is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get a deal done.
Trump added that he and Putin agreed on most things, but there are still one or two issues on which they disagree.
“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, have to get involved a little bit. But it’s up to President Zelenskyy. I think we are, and if they like, I’ll be at that next meeting.
“I think we’re pretty close to a deal,” he said. “Look, Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say no.”