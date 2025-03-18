Share

The long-awaited telephone conversation between United States President, Donald Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin has commenced, with hopes of brokering a peace deal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The White House confirmed that the call, which started at 10 a.m. ET is progressing well and remains ongoing as of 10:54 a.m. ET.

According to White House spokesman, Dan Scavino, the call follows Trump’s statement on Monday night, in which he claimed that while “Many elements of a final agreement have been agreed to, much remains.”

New Telegraph reports that President Trump had earlier expressed urgency over the conflict, highlighting the devastating loss of life on both sides.

“Thousands of young soldiers and others are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths from both sides, and it must end NOW.

I look very much forward to the call with President Putin,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the discussion would primarily focus on the Ukraine war.

However, he also emphasized that a “large number of questions” remain concerning the normalisation of U.S.-Russia relations.

The outcome of the conversation is being closely monitored by global leaders and analysts, as any breakthrough could significantly impact the trajectory of the war and the broader geopolitical landscape.

More details to follow.

