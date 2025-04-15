Ukraine War: Putin Open To Permanent Peace Deal -Trump Envoy

Share

The Special Envoy of President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has disclosed that the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, was open to a “Permanent peace” deal with Ukraine, following talks seeking to end the more than three-year war.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump has been pressing Moscow and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin, despite repeated negotiations between Russian and US officials.

But speaking in an interview with Fox News, Witkoff said he sees a peace deal “emerging” and that two key Putin advisers, Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, were in the compelling meeting.

“I believe there’s a possibility to reshape the Russian-United States relationship through some very compelling commercial opportunities, that I think give real stability to the region too,” he said.

Despite a flurry of diplomacy, there has been little meaningful progress on Trump’s main aim of achieving a Ukraine ceasefire.

Last month, Putin rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for a full and unconditional pause in the conflict, while the Kremlin has made a truce in the Black Sea conditional on the West lifting certain sanctions.

