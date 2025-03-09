Share

The Foreign Policy Chief of the European Union (EU), Kaja Kallas, has said Russian President, Vladimir Putin has no intention of pursuing peace, citing relentless drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

Kallas emphasized that Russia’s continued bombardment of Ukrainian cities contradicts any claims of peace efforts, even as discussions to potentially end the war are underway.

Kallas’ reaction followed the weekend Russian devastating assault on Ukrainian cities, with video footage showing a massive explosion in the centre of Dobropillia.

The blast left an apartment block in ruins, highlighting the intensity of the attack.

“We must step up our military support. Otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price,” Kallas warned.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking to mend relations with U.S. President Donald Trump following their tense White House meeting last month. Zelenskyy has expressed willingness to sign a minerals deal favorable to the U.S. in an effort to strengthen ties.

Ukraine has suffered setbacks due to the U.S. decision to withdraw intelligence-sharing support and freeze weapons supplies.

In a new development, reports indicate that North Korean and Russian troops have broken through Ukraine’s defences in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces had maintained a foothold for seven months.

The situation continues to escalate, with fears of further intensification of the conflict.

