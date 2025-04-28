Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a surprise three-day ceasefire from May 8-10, in Ukraine. This coincided with Moscow’s World War II Victory Day commemorations.

The Kremlin said it expected Ukraine to issue a similar order, and that it stood ready to respond to any violations of the possible halt in fighting.

“The Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11. All combat operations will be suspended during this period.

“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response.” the statement read.

New Telegraph recalls that Putin made a similar order to stop combat over Easter, a truce that both sides accused the other of violating hundreds of times but did lead to a temporary reduction in fighting.

Putin last month rejected a US proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire that had been accepted by Ukraine.

Kyiv and its European backers accused Putin of announcing the 30-hour Easter truce as a PR exercise and said he had little desire for peace.

Since launching its Ukraine offensive in February 2022, Russia has seized large parts of four Ukrainian regions and claimed them as its own, in addition to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

