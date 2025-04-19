Ukraine War: Putin Announces Easter Truce

Share

Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced a surprise Easter truce in Ukraine, which is set to last until midnight on Sunday, April 20.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the truce is the most significant pause in the fighting throughout the three-year conflict.

The short-term order for Russia’s troops to halt all combat activity which Ukraine has not said if it will match comes after months of United States (US) President Donald Trump pushing both Moscow and Kyiv to agree a truce.

Speaking in televised comments during a meeting with the Russian chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, Putin stated, “Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce.

“I order for this period to stop all military action, the truce is motivated by humanitarian reasons.

“We are going on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow our example, while our troops must be ready to resist possible breaches of the truce and provocations by the enemy, any aggressive actions.”

It was gathered that air raid alerts blasted across Ukraine on Saturday afternoon, including in the capital Kyiv, but ended right as Putin’s order apparently came into force.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a social media post responded sceptically to the truce proposal, accusing Putin of attempting to play with human lives”.

He did not say whether Ukraine would halt fighting during the period.

