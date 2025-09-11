Ukraine War: Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones

Poland said yesterday that multiple Russian drones entered its territory over the course of several hours and were shot down with help from NATO allies, describing the incursion as an “act of aggression” carried out during a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Several European leaders said they believe that the incursion amounted to an intentional escalation by Russia of its war on Ukraine. Poland said some of the drones came from Belarus, where Russian and Belarusian troops have begun gathering for war games starting today, reports The Associated Press.

Polish airspace has been violated many times since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but there has been nothing on this scale in Poland or in any other Western nation along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

A NATO spokesman said it was the first time the alliance has confronted a potential threat in its airspace. NATO met to discuss the incident, which came three days after Russia’s largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began.

And its first reaction, Russia’s defence ministry said it did not plan to attack any targets in Poland. Earlier, its close ally, Belarus, said it tracked some drones that “lost their course” because they were jammed.

Meanwhile, the UK’s defence minister says he has asked Britain’s armed forces to “look at options to bolster” NATO’s air defence over Poland. John Healey echoed European condemnation of the incursion, calling it “dangerous and unprecedented”. The drones that entered Poland were part of overnight attacks on Ukraine, during which Russia launched 415 drones.