Ukraine War: Macron Calls For Sanctions Against Russia Amid Peace Deal Talks

Following the back and forth in the peace deal with the Russian President, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has called for sanctions against Russia if its leader, Vladimir Putin, does not move forward on peace with Ukraine.

President Macron’s remark followed talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, and European leaders that focused on the key issue of long-term security guarantees for Kyiv.

Speaking on the development, Macron pointed out the recent secondary sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on India, which has emerged as a major buyer of Russian energy as Western nations cut back due to sanctions following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to him, Trump and the European leaders also agreed that there can be no restrictions on the size of Ukraine’s military in a future deal with Russia.

Macron said that he hoped Russia and Ukraine would resume contact “in the coming days” with a potential three-way summit involving Trump, Putin and Zelensky “in two to three weeks.”

“President Trump believes we can get an agreement and believes that President Putin also wants a peace accord. But if in the end, this process is met by refusal, we are also ready to say that we need to increase sanctions,” he stated