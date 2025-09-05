Ukraine War: China Rejects Trump’s Call For Economic Pressure

The People’s Republic of China has dismissed the call made by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, that European Countries should put economic pressure on China over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking by video conference with European leaders who gathered in Paris on Thursday, President Trump urged them to put pressure on China, saying, “Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war.”

When asked on Friday about Trump’s comments, China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing was “Neither creator of this (Ukraine) crisis nor a party to it.”

“We firmly oppose the practice of constantly dragging China into the matter, and we strongly oppose the imposition of so-called economic pressure on China,” spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.

The Chinese government has never denounced Russia’s war nor called for it to withdraw its troops, and many of Ukraine’s allies believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.

However, China insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for an end to the fighting while also accusing Western countries of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.

Moscow and Beijing declared a “no limits partnership” shortly before Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and economic and political ties have only deepened since.