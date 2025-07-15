Ukraine: Trump Gives Russia 50-Day Ultimatum, Threatens ‘Very Severe’ Tariffs

Donald Trump has said he is “very, very unhappy” with Russia and has announced plans to deliver “topof-the-line” weapons to Ukraine, via NATO.

The US president also said he will introduce “very severe” secondary tariffs of 100% if no ceasefire deal is reached within 50 days.

The announcement came during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House yesterday, reports the BBC. Trump’s dramatic U-turn indicates he has run out of patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes our North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has had “productive” talks with the US envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv today. In Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it’s “very important” talks over Ukraine continue.

And in another development, Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney will meet Donald Trump when the US president visits Scotland later this month.

President Trump is expected to travel to his golf resort at Menie in Aberdeenshire. Number 10 said Sir Keir had accepted an invitation to meet during the “private” trip to Scotland.

The Scottish government said Swinney’s meeting would be an “opportunity to promote the interests of Scotland”. Police Scotland confirmed last week that is was preparing for a presidential visit. It is understood there will be no private meeting with King Charles. However, Trump will make a full state visit to the UK later this year.