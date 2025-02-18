Ukraine: Top Russian Officials To Hold Talks With US In S’Arabia Today

Share

Top Russian officials will hold talks with US counterparts on restoring ties, negotiating a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine and preparing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump the Kremlin said yesterday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov will fly to the Saudi capital later in the day to take part in the talks set for today.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the U.S. delegation, reports The Associated Press. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News Sunday that he and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz also will take part in the talks.

Peskov said the talks will be primarily focused on “restoring the entire complex of US-Russian relations, as well as preparing possible talks on the Ukrainian settlement and organising a meeting of the two presidents.”

