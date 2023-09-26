Ukraine To Produce Advanced Weapons, Air Defences

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will develop the ability to produce advanced weaponry and air defences to ensure the security of the nation.

Zelenskyy who spoke on Monday said the ability to manufacture air defence and other cutting-edge weapons is the best thing for us, adding that the only option is this, to ensure the security of Ukraine.

According to him, we will produce; we will gradually erect the required production facilities.

Zelenskyy, however, declared that the first shipment of Abrams tanks built in the US had already arrived in Ukraine.

“We are preparing them to reinforce our actions against the occupiers, and it will be a significant reinforcement,” he said.

“We are also working to get all the other weapons capabilities we need, this includes F16s we are preparing pilots and infrastructure.

This also includes long-range weapons we are doing our utmost to enable Ukraine to do more to liberate its territory.

The same goes for air defence, to cover the entire territory of our country, we need more systems than we currently have,” he added.

Separately, Zelenskyy vowed to retaliate against Russian strikes.

“During just one attack against Ukraine last night, the enemy used 33 strike weapons ‘Shaheds’ and missiles. Most of them were launched against Odesa and the region.

Most of them were shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them. Unfortunately, there were hits. But 30 targets out of 33 were neutralized, it is important to bear in mind that each neutralized target means saving lives.”

He added: “We will retaliate against Russia for every strike against our cities and villages, against every Ukrainian community, for Odesa, for Beryslav and Kherson, for Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions. For all our regions.”