Ukraine To Import US Liquefied Natural Gas Via Greece

Vital supplies of US liquefied natural gas are due to start flowing into war-ravaged Ukraine this winter via a pipeline across the Balkans.

The deal was announced after Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Sunday.

Greece is working to increase the flow of American LNG to its terminals to “replace Russian gas in the region”, Mitsotakis said recently.

The European Commission plans to ban all imports of Russian gas to EU member states by the end of 2027, arguing revenue from such sales funds Russia’s war in Ukraine, reports the BBC. In Ukraine, which experiences freezing winters, there are fears of an energy crisis as Russia attacks energy facilities.