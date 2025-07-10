Ukraine Suffers Heaviest Attack As Trump Criticizes Putin

Russia targeted Ukraine with a record 728 drones overnight, hours after US President Donald Trump pledged to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv and aimed unusually sharp criticism at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The attack was the latest in a series of escalating air assaults in recent weeks that have involved hundreds of drones in addition to ballistic missiles, straining Ukrainian air defences at a perilous moment in the war, now in its fourth year.

Kyiv’s military downed almost all the drones but some of the six hypersonic missiles launched by Russia had caused unspecified damage, air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on Ukrainian television.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met US envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome yesterday, said the strike showed the need for “biting sanctions” on the sources of income Russia uses to finance the war, including on those who buy Russian oil.

Trump said on Tuesday he was considering supporting a bill that would impose steep sanctions on Russia, including 500% tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports. “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told reporters.

“He’s very nice to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was “pretty calm about this. Trump’s way of talking is generally quite harsh, the phrases he uses.”

The two leaders have been in regular contact but this has so far failed to translate into tangible steps towards a ceasefire in Ukraine – something Trump once said he would be able to achieve in a day, reports the BBC. Last week, following a phone call with the Russian president, Trump said he was “very unhappy”.