Ukraine Struck Black Sea Navy HQ In Crimea’s Sevastopol – Russia

Mikhail Razvozhayev has said that one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, causing a fire.

Razvozhayev, a local governor said although no further strikes were expected, locals were being urged to avoid the city centre where the navy building is located.

Speaking further, he said Firefighters were at the site and some roads were closed.

Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks in the course of the 19-month-old war.

Russian-installed authorities said air defence downed another missile on Friday near the town of Bakhchysarai.

Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov said “cruise missiles” had been downed over the peninsula.

The Russian defence ministry said one of its servicemen was also missing on Friday after a Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea.

The ministry earlier said the serviceman had been killed in the attack, before updating its statement to say the serviceman was in fact missing.

“Earlier today the Kyiv regime launched a missile attack on the city of Sevastopol,” Moscow’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

“One serviceman was not killed, but is missing,” it said, updating its previous post on Telegram.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea throughout Russia’s offensive but attacks on military installations there have intensified in recent months.