Share

The Regional Governor of Samara in Russia, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, on Wednesday, said Ukraine launched an overnight attack on an oil refinery in the city of Syzran.

However, Fedorishchev did not specify whether the refinery had been damaged or not.

“Emergency services are working on the territory of the enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” Fedorishchev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

READ ALSO:

However, Baza and Mash Telegram channels reported that the attack caused a fire.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defence systems had destroyed nine Ukrainian drones overnight over Bryansk, Tatarstan and Tula regions and the Black Sea.

Share

Please follow and like us: