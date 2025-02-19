New Telegraph

February 19, 2025
Ukraine Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery

The Regional Governor of Samara in Russia, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, on Wednesday, said Ukraine launched an overnight attack on an oil refinery in the city of Syzran.

However, Fedorishchev did not specify whether the refinery had been damaged or not.

“Emergency services are working on the territory of the enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” Fedorishchev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

However, Baza and Mash Telegram channels reported that the attack caused a fire.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defence systems had destroyed nine Ukrainian drones overnight over Bryansk, Tatarstan and Tula regions and the Black Sea.

