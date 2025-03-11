Ukraine Shots Down Russian Missile, 79 Drone Attacks

Share

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Government announced it had shot down a Russian ballistic Iskander-M missile and 79 drones, while another 35 drones failed to reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack with a ballistic missile and 126 drones, causing significant damage, including a fire at a fuel storage facility and injuries to at least two people in different regions.

Emergency services reported that in the southern region of Odesa, the strikes ignited a fuel storage facility, a private home, and a storage site for children’s toys. More than 100 personnel were deployed to contain the fires.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov and local prosecutors confirmed that a drone attack in the northeastern Kharkiv region injured one person and damaged agricultural storage facilities.

“However, the Ukrainian air force did not specify what happened to the remaining 12 drones.

The attack came as Russian officials claimed Ukraine had launched its largest drone assault on Moscow, with hundreds of drones reportedly intercepted across Russia.

