Ukraine, Russia Working On New Prisoner Exchange, Zelensky Says After Istanbul Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said he expects more prisoners of war will be exchanged with Russia, following yesterday’s round of peace talks in Istanbul Speaking after a NATO meeting in Vilnius, he reiterated support for a new set of sanctions to pressure President Vladimir Putin into agreeing to a ceasefire.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation confirms Russia has now handed over a memorandum outlining its negotiation demands, saying a potential meeting between Zelensky and Putin has also been discussed, reports the BBC.

Russia says they’ve agreed to return the remains of 6,000 soldiers and offered a two to three day ceasefire on certain parts of the frontline to facilitate the collection of the bodies Russian and Ukrainian delegates met for the second round of peace talks as negotiations continue.

The first direct talks between the two countries since the start of the war in 2022 were held only last month – and resulted in an agreement for a prisoner-ofwar exchange.

The Ukrainian negotiators said Russia again rejected an “unconditional ceasefire” – a key demand by Kyiv and its allies in Europe and the US.

The Russian team said it had proposed a two-tothree day truce “in certain areas” of the vast front line, and that next week Russia would hand over to Kyiv the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers

