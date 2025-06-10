Ukraine: Russia Launched Biggest Overnight Drone Bombardment

Share

Russia launched 479 drones at Ukraine in the biggest overnight drone bombardment of the three year war, the Ukrainian air force said yesterday, as the Kremlin presses its summer offensive against the backdrop of direct peace talks.

As well as drones, 20 missiles of various types were fired at different parts of Ukraine, according to the air force, which said the barrage targeted mainly central and western areas of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air force said its air defences destroyed 277 drones and 19 missiles in mid-flight on Sunday night, claiming that only 10 drones or missiles hit their target. Officials said one person was injured.

It was not possible to independently verify the claims, reports The Associated Press.

A recent escalation in aerial attacks has coincided with a renewed Russian battlefield push on eastern and northeastern parts of the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

Share