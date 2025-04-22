Ukraine Reports Many Russian Drone Attacks After Truce Ends

Share

Ukraine’s military has reported Russian drone attacks on several regions overnight, just hours after the end of a 30-hour “Easter truce” declared by Moscow.

Air raid alerts were issued by Ukraine’s air force for the Kyiv region, as well as Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia yesterday. In the southern city of Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said “explosions were heard”.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties. Russia’s defence ministry confirmed it has resumed fighting, adding that its military had “strictly observed the ceasefire and remained at the previously occupied lines and positions”.

The truce declared by President Vladimir Putin expired at midnight on Sunday Moscow time (21:00 GMT). Both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire thousands of times, reports the BBC.

