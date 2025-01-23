Share

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha on Thursday welcomed President Donald Trump of the United States (US) ‘strong’ warning to Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump said he would be forced to put high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything sold by Russia if President Putin refused to negotiate to put an end to the war in Ukraine

It would be recalled that Russia and Ukraine have been fighting for almost three years now with thousands of casualties recorded as a result of the fight between both neighbouring nations.

Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Sybiha said: “We do really welcome such strong messages from President Trump.”

“We believe that [Trump] will be the winner,” he added.

According to him, Ukraine hopes Trump’s message will bring “a new dynamic in the diplomatic efforts to end this war and achieve a long-lasting, just, and comprehensive peace.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has also responded to Trump, saying it remains “ready for an equal, mutually respectful dialogue”.

