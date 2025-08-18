Ukraine President, European Leaders Meet Trump At White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Washington, D.C., for a high-stakes meeting with United States President Donald Trump at the White House, joined by top European leaders, to discuss prospects for ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy, who confirmed his arrival on X, expressed gratitude for Trump’s invitation and emphasized a “strong desire to end the war quickly and reliably,” stressing that peace must be “lasting” and not temporary.

Accompanying Zelenskyy to the White House are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Their presence underscores a unified European front in backing Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression.

According to the White House schedule, President Trump greeted Zelenskyy at 1:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) before moving into a private Oval Office meeting with Vice President JD Vance. At 2:15 pm ET (11:45 pm IST), Trump will host the visiting European leaders in the State Dining Room.

This marks the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy since their last Oval Office encounter, which was described as heated.

The talks come after Trump suggested that Ukraine should not expect NATO membership and must accept that Crimea will remain under Russian control. He wrote that Zelenskyy could “end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.”

Zelenskyy rejected this stance, warning against repeating the “temporary calm” that followed Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, which he said Putin later exploited as a springboard for further aggression.

Central to the talks are potential NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has floated the possibility of allies agreeing to defend Ukraine if attacked, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said discussions would focus on enforceable guarantees.

Russia’s envoy to Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, indicated Moscow expects any peace deal to include security assurances for both Ukraine and Russia. However, European officials note that Putin still demands full control of Donbas, a condition Zelenskyy calls unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Observers say the White House meeting will test transatlantic unity and Zelenskyy’s ability to balance diplomatic flexibility with firm red lines. European leaders, including France’s Macron, have warned that yielding to Moscow could embolden future aggression.

Trump, however, remains determined to end the conflict swiftly, even without a formal ceasefire, a stance some analysts say mirrors Russia’s strategic interests more than Europe’s.

As the talks unfold, the world watches to see whether Trump, Zelenskyy, and European allies can align on a roadmap to “true peace” in Ukraine or whether deep divisions will stall progress toward ending Europe’s most destructive war in decades.