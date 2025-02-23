Ukraine Plans To End Russia War This Year – Foreign Minister

Share

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha has revealed that his country plans to end the ongoing war with Russia this year.

Sybiha who spoke on Sunday at a conference in Kyiv, nation’s capital said ending the war is the goal of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking further, he added that President Zelensky feels it was time to fasten their diplomatic seat belts and not give in to emotions.

“We are convinced that we really have a chance to end the war this year,” Sybiha said.

The Minister’s remarks come as the White House announced that a peace deal with Russia could be hashed out this week.

New Telegraph gathered that the United States (US) President, Donald Trump has ramped up negotiation efforts in the last few weeks with plans to hold a second round of peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on February 25.

According to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, preparations were underway for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump previously said he would probably meet Putin before the end of February.

Recall that the US held the first round of talks directly with Russia on February 18, although notably did not include Ukraine in the meeting.

Sybiha emphasized that cooperation with the US is important to achieve a just peace.

