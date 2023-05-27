Reports from the Ukrainian military have claimed that Russia lost a considerable amount of hardware on Friday, May 26.

A Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Services on Saturday released updated figures on its ongoing tally of losses incurred by the Russian military as the ongoing conflict between the two nations continue into another month.

The update was shared via the staff’s official Facebook page and catalogued everything from soldier casualties to military vehicles destroyed, with additions made to reflect losses allegedly suffered on Friday.

The staff report claimed that Russian forces lost a total of 22 artillery systems on Friday, for a total of over 3,400 lost since the start of the invasion, which began last February.

“Strike The Occupier! Let’s Win Together! Our Strength is in the Truth!” the post concluded.

The report also showed a loss of 31 UAVs, for a total of over 2,900 lost since the start of the conflict.