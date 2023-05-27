New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ukraine Military Records…

Ukraine Military Records Considerable Wins Against Russia

Reports from the Ukrainian military have claimed that Russia lost a considerable amount of hardware on Friday, May 26.

A Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Services on Saturday released updated figures on its ongoing tally of losses incurred by the Russian military as the ongoing conflict between the two nations continue into another month.

The update was shared via the staff’s official Facebook page and catalogued everything from soldier casualties to military vehicles destroyed, with additions made to reflect losses allegedly suffered on Friday.

The staff report claimed that Russian forces lost a total of 22 artillery systems on Friday, for a total of over 3,400 lost since the start of the invasion, which began last February.

“Strike The Occupier! Let’s Win Together! Our Strength is in the Truth!” the post concluded.

The report also showed a loss of 31 UAVs, for a total of over 2,900 lost since the start of the conflict.

Tags:

Read Previous

Bayern Crowned 2022/23 Bundesliga Champions
Read Next

Chelsea Lift Fourth Consecutive WSL Title As Man Utd Fall Short

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023