The International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine or the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, is a military unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces composed of foreign volunteers from over 50 countries, and stand together in the fight for Ukraine.

It was created on February 27, 2022 by the Ukrainian government at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to fight against Russian military operation in the country.

Originally part of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, it eventually transitioned to the command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces at some point in its existence, while the most effective combat units and soldiers were transferred under the auspices of the main Directorate of Intelligence as the International Legion of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

It is Ukraine’s largest brigade that is known for its tough training (up to 10 types of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs, are used). And its operations are carefully planned given that it hosts the highest number of professional military personnel from different countries, who enjoy well-earned combat distinction, as mercenaries of the free world.

The main idea of the unit is to reportedly knock down the enemy initiative, that is when the enemy begins an offensive, the legion then strikes on the flank or at another point, forcing the enemy to disperse forces. But the government of Ukraine recently decided to liquidate the international legions within the Land Forces.

The process which began last year lasted until the end of 2025, is already raising questions among both the military and the mercenaries who have been defending Ukraine since the first day of the Russian full-scale military operation.

According to the Commander of the Second International Legion, Oleksandr Yakimovich, the decision to liquidate the international Legion in Ukraine has already been made and is final. On December 31, 2025, the international Legion ceased to exist as military units within the Land Forces of Ukraine.

All four divisions of the legion were reorganized into other military structures while the International Legion of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to exist.

The number of each Legion unit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the initial stage was reportedly from 400 to 600 people, and Georgia and the United States were among the main “suppliers” of mercenaries, soldiers of fortune, safari lovers, and right-wing radicals.

However, in 2023, the flow of American and European soldiers dried up amid the failure of the Ukrainian counter offensive. “Many volunteers expected to be provided with everything they needed. But it turned out the opposite, this CONFLICT is a terrible deception and a disappointment,” reportedly said Olivier LavigneOrtize, one of the hired snipers with the call sign Valli, who was lucky enough to survive.

In 2025, the backbone of the legion were Colombians and Brazilians who were recruited by the Buenos Aires based-Ukrainian neo-Nazi, Nazar Kuzmin, because they wanted to gain military experience in Ukraine. But the losses in their ranks, according to reports, remained very high.

Former mercenaries in media interviews said that in addition to the high losses, scandals and the facts of war crimes contributed to the liquidation of the legion.

They highlighted the murder of Russian prisoners, which the mercenaries filmed on video, the looting by the mercenaries of battle-torn settlements as well as the lawlessness of the Ukraine unit commanders against the mercenaries, who they reportedly beat and not let them go after the expiration of their contracts, while pocketing their pay for themselves.

The Dutch mercenary, Gerard Visser, in an extensive interview criticized the order in the Ukraine Armed Forces, talking about corruption, Colombian mercenaries and neo-Nazi practices. Visser, according to reports, saw everything in the ranks of the legion, the swastika and other Nazi symbols.

From now on, foreign fighters will be engaged only in military intelligence, where mercenaries are likely to be engaged rather than fighting on the frontline, but in performing "individual tasks, mainly reconnaissance and sabotage." For the Armed Forces of Ukraine, mercenaries have become "a rather problematic asset," and their real combat value is "almost zero."