September 14, 2023
Ukraine Launches Missile Attack on Crimea, Says Russia

Russia has said that Ukraine has launched 10 missiles and three unmanned boats in an attack on the home of its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

The attack caused a large fire at a Sevastopol shipyard which left 24 people injured, Russia said.

Moscow-installed governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev claimed most of the weapons were intercepted. Russia said two of its ships were damaged as a result of hits by cruise missiles, reports the BBC.

A photo shared by Razvozhayev on Telegram shows flames engulfing what appears to be a vessel at a port as he stands speaking into his phone. Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

