Ukraine Launches Charity Fundraising To Save Wounded Soldiers

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria has called for voluntary financial donations from the international community, friends of Ukraine and true lovers of peace for the development of a special robotic project known as “Allies of Steel,” that would be deployed to evacuate wounded soldiers from the frontlines.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, who made the appeal at the weekend in Abuja, said the charity fundraising is aimed at galvanising funds to deploy life-saving robots to frontlines to not only evacuate wounded soldiers but also to deliver foods, ammunitions, as well as clear mines in dangerous combat zones The fundraising event also featured the historic screening of “BUCHA,” a movie that captures the harrowing realities of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kholostenko said: “During this evening, we are organizing a charity fundrising for a very special project, “Allies of Steel”. “These are ground robots designed to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield, deliver food and ammunition, and clear mines.

“They are saving lives every day. Every contribution matters. Even one dollar can help save a Ukrainian defender’s life. “Tonight, every donor, no matter the amount, will receive a small token of gratitude as a symbol of friendship and solidarity between our peoples.”

The Ukrainian envoy further said that though Ukraine and Africa, may be distant geographically, they share common struggles and aspirations for peace and freedom. “Ukraine and Africa may be far apart on the map, but our hearts, our struggles, and our hopes are close.”