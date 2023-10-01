Ukraine Launches 25 Air Strikes On Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian defence forces launched 17 air strikes on Russia’s personnel, weapons, and military equipment clusters, including 8 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who disclosed this said, “The defence forces of Ukraine continue to hold defence in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out offensive operations in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and gain a foothold on the achieved lines,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

The General Staff reported that 38 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. In total, Russians launched eight missile strikes, 99 airstrikes, and 45 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects.

It added: “Over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the defence forces of Ukraine launched 17 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and eight strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile units hit six anti-aircraft missile systems, 10 artillery systems and three ammunition depots.”

On the other side, Russia said its forces destroyed more than 350 troops of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Artemovsk, Maryinsk and Avdeevsk directions, repelling 10 attacks by Ukrainian assault groups.

“Units of the Southern Group of Forces repelled 10 attacks by assault groups of the 53rd and 110th mechanized, 79th air assault, 5th assault brigades, 118th and 241st territorial defence brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Artemovsk, Maryinsk and Avdeevsk directions,” said a spokesman of the Russian Southern Group of Forces, Georgiy Minesashvili, as cited by state news agency.

Minesashvili added that Ukraine’s losses amounted to more than 350 military personnel, a US-made M777 gun, Polish-made Krab and German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, 2S1 Gvozdika and D-30 howitzers, as well as seven vehicles and eight unmanned aerial vehicles.