Ukraine is planning to draft another 160,000 troops into its military as Russia gains ground in the east.

Russia has been advancing in the eastern Donetsk region and on Tuesday said it had fully captured the mining town of Selydove.

It also comes amid reports that a number of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, the BBC has reported.

Ukraine’s military has been under severe pressure of late, in part due to Russia’s greater manpower and deeper resources.

