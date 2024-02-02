Ukraine ‘Hits Russian Missile Boat in Black Sea’

Ukrainian forces said they have destroyed a Russian missile boat from the Black Sea Fleet in a special operation off Russian-occupied Crimea. The Ivanovets – a small warship – received “direct hits to the hull” overnight, after which it sank, military intelligence said.

It has released video footage that purports to show the moment of impact, followed by a big explosion. There has been no word about the incident from Russian authorities. However, Russian military blogger “Voen-kor Kotenok” wrote on Telegram that the boat had sunk after being hit three times by naval drones, reports the BBC.

Several features visible on the vessel in the Ukrainian video match those of the Tarantul, or Project 12411, a class of missile boats operated by the Russian and other navies, which the Ivanovets belongs to. These include the lay- out of the mast and sensors on top of the main superstructure as well as a large radar dome on top of the bridge.