Ukraine Halts England’s Winning Run

England’s winning run in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign came to a halt as they were held to a draw by Ukraine in Wroclaw. Ukraine were backed by 40,000 fans in the Tarczynski Arena, giving the game the fer- vent feel of a home fixture despite the hosts being unable to play in their own country because of the war with Russia.

The magnificently noisy backing in Poland turned to a deafening roar when Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead after 26 minutes, turning in a cross from Yukhym Konoplya.

England had plenty of possession but lacked creativity and it needed a moment of brilliance from captain Harry Kane to set up the equaliser four minutes before half-time, dropping back almost to the halfway line before sending a magnificent raking pass to play in Kyle Walker for his first international goal on his 77th appearance.

Gareth Southgate’s side had the better of the second half, go- ing close when Bukayo Saka’s shot was turned on to the bar by the slightest touch from Ukraine keeper Georgiy Bushchan. England are still firmly on course to qualify from Group C for next summer’s Euros in Germany, but this was a lackluster performance.