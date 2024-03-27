Ukraine, Georgia, Poland Qualify After Late Drama In Playoffs

All the national teams that will participate in the forthcoming 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) have been confirmed after Tuesday’s night play-off games.

Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, Ukraine, and Georgia are the last set of countries to book themselves a place in the Euro 2024 which will take place in Germany in less than three months.

The competition will commence in Munich, Germany, on June 14, 2024, and the final of the tournament will take place in Berlin on July 14, 2024.

Poland qualified for the tournament after beating Wales via a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and his national teammates will now battle for the Euro 2024 title in Group D which features Netherlands, Austria, and France.

As for Ukraine, they secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Iceland courtesy of second-half goals from Viktor Tsyhankov and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea’s Mudryk will lead Ukraine to battle for the title in Group E which houses Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania.

Georgia booked themselves a place in the Euro 2024 for the first time in the history of the country after breaking the hearts of the Greek players via a penalty shootout.

Georgians will have a taste of European football in Group F against Turkey, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.