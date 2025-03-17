Ukraine Foreign Minister Calls On Russia To Accept Peace

Share

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha has called for intensified diplomatic efforts to push Russia towards accepting peace in the ongoing war.

Sybiha made this appeal in a statement on his official X handle on Monday, where he shared an image from a European Union (EU) foreign affairs council meeting in Brussels.

Speaking via a video call, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, “Now is the time to use all of our diplomatic tools to make Russia accept these peace steps. Unconditionally, like Ukraine did,” Sybiha said.

The Ukrainian diplomat further emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine’s and Europe’s defence capabilities, enforce tougher sanctions on Russia, and accelerate Ukraine’s bid to join the EU.

“Together, we will realise the new strength of Europe,” he added.

This development follows Sybiha’s Friday statement that Ukraine is already evaluating how to monitor any potential ceasefire along the 1,300-kilometer frontline of the war. He also revealed that a special team is being assembled to oversee the implementation of any future truce.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire proposal brokered by Washington. However, despite Putin welcoming the plan in principle, he presented a list of conditions, signalling that a swift agreement remains unlikely.

Ukraine remains cautious, with Sybiha warning that Kyiv must stay prepared for potential provocations from Moscow in the event of a truce.

As the war rages on, diplomatic efforts continue, with the international community closely watching whether negotiations will lead to a breakthrough or further stalemate.

