Ukraine: European Leaders Call For Putin-Trump-Zelensky Meeting

On Saturday, European leaders threw their support for a three-way summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian’s Vladimir Putin, and United States (US) President Donald Trump.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the call for the three-way meeting comes after Friday’s Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska ended without the US President extracting concrete commitments from Putin to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.

Backing the development in a statement issued by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, they insisted on maintaining pressure on Russia until peace was achieved, including through sanctions.

European leaders had been uneasy over Trump’s diplomatic outreach to Putin, arguing that Zelensky should have been involved in the Alaska summit, and insisting that Moscow cannot have a veto on Ukraine joining the European Union or NATO.

Russia has made clear it will not tolerate Kyiv’s membership of the defence alliance. But the leaders said they were “ready to work … towards a trilateral summit with European support”.

“We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy until there is a just and lasting peace,” said the European joint statement.