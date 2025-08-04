Ukraine Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Sochi Oil Depot

A massive oil depot fire raging near Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi has been blamed by Russian authorities on a Ukrainian drone attack. Sochi’s nearby airport has suspended flights.

Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that drone debris hit a fuel tank and 127 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike destroyed homes and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv, local officials say.

At least seven civilians were reported injured in the city, which has been repeatedly shelled by Russian forces. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said three of the wounded were being treated in hospital, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian MP and other officials have been arrested after the country’s anti-corruption agencies uncovered what they call a large-scale bribery scheme in the purchase of drones and electronic warfare systems.