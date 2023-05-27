Russia’s conflict with Ukraine has continued to escalate more in the last two weeks as Ukraine now have access to some modern Western firepower such as drones which enabled them to also be on the offensive.

New Telegraph gathered that an attack by two drones cause an explosion in Russia’s Pskov region near the border with Belarus leaving an oil pipeline’s administrative building damaged.

The local Governor, Mikhail Vedernikov who spoke to the media on Saturday did not point the finger at Ukraine, but Moscow has previously blamed Kyiv for similar incidents, some of which have caused damage to people and property in hundreds of kilometres from its border with Ukraine.

Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia, but senior officials in Kyiv have on occasion appeared to welcome the news of successful drone attacks on Russian soil.

“Provisionally, the building was damaged as a result of an attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles,” Vedernikov said.

The incident occurred near the village of Litvinovo, less than 10km (6.2 miles) from Russia’s border with Belarus.