New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ukraine Drone Attack…

Ukraine Drone Attack Damages Russian Oil Infrastructure

Russia’s conflict with Ukraine has continued to escalate more in the last two weeks as Ukraine now have access to some modern Western firepower such as drones which enabled them to also be on the offensive.

New Telegraph gathered that an attack by two drones cause an explosion in Russia’s Pskov region near the border with Belarus leaving an oil pipeline’s administrative building damaged.

The local Governor, Mikhail Vedernikov who spoke to the media on Saturday did not point the finger at Ukraine, but Moscow has previously blamed Kyiv for similar incidents, some of which have caused damage to people and property in hundreds of kilometres from its border with Ukraine.

Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia, but senior officials in Kyiv have on occasion appeared to welcome the news of successful drone attacks on Russian soil.

“Provisionally, the building was damaged as a result of an attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles,” Vedernikov said.

The incident occurred near the village of Litvinovo, less than 10km (6.2 miles) from Russia’s border with Belarus.

Tags:

Read Previous

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 27
Read Next

Tinubu, Shettima, Appointed, Ordained From Heaven, Says Cleric

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023