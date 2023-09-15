Ukraine Destroys Russian Air Defence System in Crimea

Ukraine said it has destroyed a sophisticated Russian air defence system in occupied Crimea.

Kyiv’s security service (SBU) and navy carried out the attack on a Russian facility near Yevpatoriya using cruise missiles and drones, a Ukrainian intelligence source told the BBC.

Video footage on social media showed a fire and smoke near the city, in the west of the Russian- occupied peninsula.

Moscow has yet to directly comment on the claim. Instead, the Russian defence ministry said it had shot down several Ukrainian aerial drones and thwarted a separate attack on a naval patrol vessel.

Earlier yesterday, a number of explosions were reported in the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally occupied in 2014.