Ukpai Was A Builder, Building Men, Bridges Linking Different Faiths, Others – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described late Dr Uma Ukpai as a builder, building men and bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes.

Tinubu, in a tribute to the late clergyman, wrote: “With a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of one of God’s generals, Dr Uma Ukpai. Reverend Ukpai was not just another preacher; he was an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.

“Dr Ukpai, who died at age 80, was an international evangelist, leader of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and founder of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

“Born in the small town of Asaga, Ohafia, in Abia State, Evangelist Ukpai went through his paces, enduring challenges while passing through school. But God had his purpose well defined. He obeyed the divine call and impacted generations with his ministry.

“He was one of the leaders in the Lord’s army who brought the fervour of revival sweeping across Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s. He was a firebrand.

“I recall his Greater Ibadan for Christ crusade in 1982 and the Greater Lagos for Christ crusade in 1985, two phenomenal events in proportion and impact.

“Dr Ukpai’s mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths and spread peace and harmony. He was a builder, building men and bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes.

“He was also a humanitarian as he set up many charities, schools, and hospitals for the underprivileged.

“Dr Ukpai has fulfilled his divine mission and has gone to be with the Lord. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. I pray that God Almighty grant him eternal rest.

I commiserate with his family, especially his wife, Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, and his children, as well as members of his ministry. I encourage them to find solace in the great legacy of this beloved servant of God.”