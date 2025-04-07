‘Ukodo’ Festival: Oborevwori Boosts Support For Up-Coming Stars, Celebrities

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has boosted his commitment to encouraging up-coming stars in the entertainment industry by providing the right platforms to nurture their talents to global standard.

The Governor during the maiden edition of Ukodo Festival, meaning, a well-served dish with local-content, which radiates joy, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Asaba.

The Governor, represented at the event by his Commissioner for Information, also in-charge of Works (Rural Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, appreciated the performance of the talented promising youths that showcased their God’sgiven endowment.

He said, “We will continue to support talented young ones. In them, we found a whole lot of new discoveries to prove to the world that indeed Delta exists far beyond oil.

Even though we are seen as number one in terms of oil production, we are also number one in talent production. That tells you that Delta is a place to be.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

