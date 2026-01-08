Ukodhiko’s Performance Record Underscores Robust Lawmaking – Egware

The Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Media, Dr. Nelson Egware, has lauded the Member representing Isoko North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. (Pst.) Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukodhiko, for his wide-ranging legislative, developmental, and social interventions between 2023 and 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Egware said a detailed assessment of Ukodhiko’s scorecard reflects a lawmaker committed to purposeful representation, people-oriented legislation, and balanced grassroots development across Isoko land.

Since his inauguration, Ukodhiko has maintained a strong presence in the House, consistently sponsoring motions and bills addressing both national concerns and constituency-specific challenges.

“Prominent among these are his motions urging oil and gas companies to halt gas flaring and channel the gas towards electricity generation for Isoko communities, as well as advocacy for the urgent rehabilitation of failed portions of the East-West Road,” Egware said. He added that the motion on the East-West Road has already borne fruit, with the Federal Government currently undertaking rehabilitation works along the Delta–Bayelsa–Rivers corridor.

On legislative initiatives, Ukodhiko has sponsored and co-sponsored bills aimed at expanding access to quality education, healthcare, and technological advancement. These include proposals for a Federal Medical Centre in Oleh, a Federal University of Agriculture in Erawha-Owhe, a College of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition in Olomoro, a Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Owhelogbo, and a Federal College of Education (Technical) in Oleh.

Egware noted Ukodhiko also played a key role in the amendment of the University Teaching Hospital Act, which has passed the third reading in the House and is awaiting Senate concurrence.

The lawmaker’s constituency engagements have produced visible development outcomes. In 2024, projects included solar-powered streetlights, provision of medical equipment to primary healthcare centres, classroom construction, and supply of school furniture. Over 200 women received entrepreneurial training and start-up grants, while hundreds of youths gained vocational and ICT skills through empowerment programmes.

Ukodhiko also facilitated NEMA flood relief support, enrolled 250 constituents in the Federal Government’s ₦50,000 Conditional Grant Scheme, and secured training opportunities for over 150 beneficiaries under the NDE Renewed Hope Employment Initiative.

Education and youth advancement remain central to his agenda. In 2024, over 400 students benefited from free JAMB registration and CBT training, while 10 students received full tuition scholarships at Madonna University in Medicine, Law, Engineering, and Pharmacy.

Egware highlighted Ukodhiko’s social responsibility, noting thousands of households benefited from annual Christmas food distributions between 2023 and 2025, with monthly stipends for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and physically challenged. The lawmaker also facilitated permanent employment opportunities for youths in federal institutions and the private sector.

Infrastructural interventions, including solar streetlighting, fertilizer distribution, rehabilitation of water reticulation systems, erosion control, and transformer upgrades, have enhanced living standards and productivity across the constituency.

The 2025 budget cycle marked a milestone, with projects worth over ₦3.1 billion completed, ongoing, or awaiting award, covering road construction, flood and erosion control, medical outreach, skills acquisition centres, market infrastructure, diagnostic facilities, and renewable energy initiatives. Ukodhiko personally lobbied for additional projects worth over ₦2 billion beyond his statutory allocations.

Political observers say Ukodhiko’s tenure reflects impactful legislation, equitable project distribution, and sustained investment in human capital. Constituents say his performance has set a high standard for responsive representation, reinforcing confidence in leadership that aligns governance with the practical needs of the people.