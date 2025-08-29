UKNIAF, Nigerian Govs Advance Electricity Reforms

The United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF), in partnership with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), has initiated a major move to support state-led electricity market reforms in Nigeria.

The initiative followed a series of workshops focusing on Electricity Market Development, Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) and energy modelling software. The workshops, which took place in Lagos, Calabar Kano and Jos, drew participants from all the 36 states and the FCT.

According the British High Commission, the sessions equipped policymakers, regulators and stakeholders with the tools to design robust, sustainable and investor-ready electricity markets at the State level, in line with the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023.

It said: “The initiative drew from lessons learned in the course of UKNIAF’s work supporting the Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Oyo State Governments—early movers in electricity market development—in setting up their markets. “It also drew from experience gained in the course of UKNIAF providing technical support to the Ministry of Power in drafting both the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Nigeria’s first National Integrated Resource Plan, both of which were approved very recently.”