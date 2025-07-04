Ukachukwu Pledges Monthly Stipend For 130,400 Anambra Residents

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra StateAnambra State, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has announced plans to begin the payment of monthly stipends to 400 persons in each of the 326 wards across the state, starting from July 2025.

Ukachukwu made the promise on Wednesday, July 2, during a thank-you tour of Orumba North and Orumba South local government areas.

He said the initiative was part of his commitment to giving back to the society that shaped him and to reduce the economic hardship facing many Anambra residents.

“With effect from July 2025, we shall start payment of monthly stipends to 400 persons in each of the 326 wards across Anambra State,” Ukachukwu told the gathering.

“Four hundred forms will be distributed to each ward through the chairman of our party in every ward. Our members and supporters — those who genuinely support us and are ready to vote APC in the November 8 governorship election — will be our primary beneficiaries. This is just a tip of the iceberg compared to what we will do when we get into government.”

Ukachukwu, identifying farming as the mainstay of the rural economy, promised to roll out interest-free loan and grant schemes for thousands of local farmers within his first 100 days in office. He assured the people that the loans would be non-repayable, describing them as empowerment tools, not burdens.

On the issue of insecurity, the APC flag bearer lamented the deteriorating security situation under the current administration of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stating that hundreds of lives have been lost while the government looked on helplessly.

“If you support me to become your governor, I will put a stop to insecurity. Our people will sleep with their two eyes closed and return to their farms without fear,” he promised.

He also accused the present administration of over-taxing residents and inflicting economic hardship through the activities of state agencies such as ARTMA, Ocha Brigade, and Akodo, which he said operate with intimidation and extortion.

Ukachukwu cautioned voters against returning the current government to power, warning that anyone who does so despite the killings and suffering would bear moral responsibility for the lives lost under the present administration.

“Very soon, they will start sharing money to all of you. When they do, collect the money. It belongs to Anambra State — it is not their personal money. But at the end of the day, vote for us. We have your welfare at heart,” he urged.

He emphasized the need for Anambra to align with the government at the center, stating, “Anambra should be at the center to get what we want.”

In a brief chat with our correspondent, Prince Ukachukwu elaborated on the rationale behind his monthly stipend initiative, which targets 130,400 beneficiaries across the state. He said the program was conceived to provide immediate financial relief, support small-scale businesses, and reduce the burden of unemployment and poverty.

He stressed that the initiative is a reflection of his commitment to improving the lives of ordinary citizens and building trust with the electorate ahead of the November governorship election.

“I want the people to see this as a practical demonstration of my readiness to serve. If elected, I will expand job opportunities, launch more social welfare programs, and uplift the entire state,” he said.

Ukachukwu called on the people of Anambra to rally behind the APC and support his candidacy, promising a new era of inclusive leadership, economic empowerment, and security.