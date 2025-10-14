Ukachukwu, NCAA Partner On Capacity Initiatives

Chief Executive Officer of Aviators Africa, a leading aviation media, training and consultancy firm in Africa, Toni Ukachukwu, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Chris Najomo, at the NCAA Headquarters in Abuja.

The visit underscored the strong partnership between Aviators Africa and the NCAA, focusing on collaborative efforts to enhance the capacity and proficiency of NCAA staff across various directorates through tailored training programs.

The meeting highlighted the mutual commitment of both organisations to advancing aviation safety, security, and regulatory excellence in Nigeria and the broader African region. During the visit, Ukachukwu commended the NCAA’s leadership under Capt. Najomo for their dedication to strengthening aviation regulation in Nigeria.

Discussions centred on expanding the scope of training interventions designed to equip NCAA personnel with cutting-edge skills and knowledge requisite for effective oversight and enforcement of civil aviation regulations. Najomo welcomed Ukachukwu and expressed appreciation for Aviators Africa’s role in supporting the agency’s capacity-building objectives.

He noted that such collaborations are pivotal to the NCAA’s mission of ensuring compliance with international aviation standards and recommended practices (SARPs) as set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Key areas of partnership explored include customised training programmes, which are tailored courses for NCAA staff aimed at bolstering non-technical competencies in aviation safety oversight, airworthiness, air navigation services, and security, non-technical assistance and mentorship, and leveraging Aviators Africa’s expertise to provide handson support and guidance to NCAA teams.

On workshops and seminars, joint organisation of events focusing on emerging trends and best practices in civil aviation regulation and management. Ukachukwu emphasised Aviators Africa’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and professionalism within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“Our partnership with the NCAA is born out of our shared vision for a safer, more efficient aviation industry in Nigeria and across Africa. “We are proud to contribute to the development of world-class regulatory capacity through our collaborative initiatives,” Ukachukwu stated. The courtesy visit concluded with both parties reaffirming their dedication to sustaining and deepening the strategic alliance for the benefit of Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.