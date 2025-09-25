Ukachukwu Meets APPAS, Pledges Community Autonomy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Anambra State, Nicholas Ukachukwu, MFR, FNIPR, has met with the Association of Past President Generals of Anambra State (APPAS) as part of his consultations ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Amawbia Town Hall, Awka-South LGA, brought together past President Generals from the 179 towns in Anambra State, with some communities represented by as many as five former PGs.

In his welcome remarks, APPAS President, Mazi Omeife I. Omeife (Mbuze-Mbaukwu), who also served as a former President General of Mbaukwu Development Union, thanked Ukachukwu, popularly known as Ikukuoma for honoring their invitation. He assured him of the association’s solidarity and wished him success in his gubernatorial bid.

Addressing the gathering, Ukachukwu began with praises to God and shared a parable underscoring his strong belief in community governance autonomy and grassroots leadership strengthening, which he described as a key pillar of his manifesto.

He reaffirmed his vision to serve as a servant-leader for the people of Anambra, pledging to end insecurity across the state, reposition the health, education, and housing sectors, and mechanize the agricultural value chain to create jobs and ensure food security.

Ukachukwu emphasized that his administration would prioritize transparency and inclusiveness while empowering communities as the foundation of development.

In a show of support, APPAS assured the APC candidate of their backing, expressing confidence in his chances of victory at the polls.