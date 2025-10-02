Ukachukwu Accuses Soludo Of Claiming Ngige, Obi, Obiano’s Projects

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has accused Governor Charles Soludo of taking credit for projects initiated by his predecessors, including former governors Chris Ngige, Peter Obi, and Willie Obiano.

Ukachukwu made the allegation while receiving a delegation of women professionals who paid him a solidarity courtesy visit at the APC State Headquarters in Awka.

Represented by a former lawmaker, Tim Ifedioranma, Ukachukwu wondered why Soludo keeps ascribing life-transforming projects of his predecessors to himself.

“Does he really assume we are all toddlers without any sense of history?” he asked. “What former governors Chris Ngige, Peter Obi, and others did in the state for years are what Soludo has come within three and a half years to squander.”

Also speaking, a Director of the Ikukuoma and Iyom Campaign Council, Hon. Sir Tony Uche Ezekwelu, described the APC as a winning party and urged the women not to be deceived but to vote for the APC in the November 8 governorship election.

He stated that many of the roads built in the state were federal government projects, not Soludo’s, as he claims.

Ezekwelu encouraged the women to vote wisely for the APC for the sake of their children, the state, and the country at large.

The delegation of women professionals drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra officially endorsed Ukachukwu’s candidacy during the visit.

Leader of APC Professionals and Southeast Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Ugoeze Vivian Obi, expressed the group’s unflinching support for Ukachukwu, describing him as a candidate with immense potential for the development and transformation of Anambra State and the South East geopolitical zone.

She urged women, regardless of background, creed, or social class, to support Ukachukwu, describing him as a passionate leader who always stands for his people and his beliefs.

The Anambra State Coordinator of the group, Evangelist Lillian Okeke, also called on women across the state to support and vote for the APC, stressing that Ukachukwu’s connection to the federal government would bring opportunities and jobs to the state.

She noted that Ukachukwu has pledged to create job opportunities, provide agricultural loans for farmers, and implement life-enhancing initiatives for citizens.

“Ukachukwu has promised to champion initiatives that will further uplift women and youths, and create more opportunities for their growth and advancement,” she said.