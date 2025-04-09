UK Welcomes First Baby Born Following Womb Transplant

Share

In a groundbreaking development, a woman in Britain has given birth following a womb transplant, marking a significant milestone in reproductive medicine.

Grace Davidson, 36, from southern England, who was born without a functioning womb, became the first woman in the UK to receive a womb transplant in early 2023.

Her sister, Amy, donated her womb as part of the Womb Transplant UK living donor programme. Grace underwent the transplant at the Oxford Transplant Centre and subsequently received in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment at HCA UK’s Lister Fertility Clinic.

After close monitoring at the Churchill Hospital and Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London, Grace delivered a healthy baby girl via caesarean section in February 2025. Both mother and baby are doing well.

Grace and her partner, Angus, named their daughter Amy Isabel, in honour of her sister Amy and Miss Isabel Quiroga, who co-led the transplant operation.

The birth represents a remarkable achievement in reproductive medicine, with more than 100 womb transplants carried out globally and more than 5 healthy babies born from the procedure.

Dr Ippokratis Sarris, a consultant in reproductive medicine, hailed the birth as an extraordinary advance in science and care.

Though the procedure remained suitable for only small number of women, it offered hope to those unable to conceive or carry their own children, such as those born without a viable womb or who lose their wombs due to cancer or other conditions.

Womb Transplant UK, the charity behind the living donor programme, continues to fund research and transplant operations, with plans to help more women in the future.

The charity is supported by public donations, which help cover the costs of the transplant surgeries and related research.

