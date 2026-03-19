UK Visit: Tinubu Full Speech At State Banquet, Windsor Castle

On Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a powerful speech at the State Banquet in Windsor Castle following his 2-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

New Teegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, alongside other cabinet members.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu appreciated King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, for the historic visit to the kingdom and the hospitality since their arrival on Tuesday afternoon, March 17.

Below is the full speech of the Nigerian President on the occasion.

Your Majesty, King Charles III,

Your Majesty, Queen Camilla,

Your Royal Highnesses, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales,

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

It is a great honour to stand before you today as I represent the people of Nigeria on this historic occasion. I bring warm greetings and goodwill from our nation as we celebrate the enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

I would like to sincerely thank Your Majesty and Her Majesty the Queen for the gracious hospitality extended to me, my wife, Oluremi, and the Nigerian delegation. The warmth of your welcome reflects the deep ties that exist between our countries.

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Standing here at Windsor Castle, a place rich in history and tradition, I am reminded of the long-standing institutions that have shaped governance, culture, and public life in Britain and beyond. It is indeed a privilege to be the first Nigerian leader to address such a distinguished gathering in this historic setting.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom share more than a common history. We are connected by values rooted in resilience, cooperation, and a shared vision for progress. Today, we continue to build on that foundation, strengthening our partnership based on mutual respect and common interests.

Britain’s contributions to democratic governance have had a lasting global impact. Foundational developments such as the Magna Carta helped lay the groundwork for the rule of law and accountable leadership. Over time, these ideals have influenced political systems across the world.

The ideas of great thinkers like Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, and Edmund Burke have shaped political philosophy and continue to inspire modern governance. Similarly, the works of literary figures such as William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens have enriched the English language and influenced cultures across continents.

In Nigeria, elements of these traditions are reflected in our institutions. Our legal system, parliamentary framework, and civil service structures draw from models that have evolved in Britain, adapted to suit our national identity and aspirations.

Beyond institutions, the strongest link between our nations is our people. Nigerians in the United Kingdom have made remarkable contributions across various sectors. In healthcare, Nigerian professionals play a vital role within the National Health Service, delivering essential services and strengthening the system.

In sports and culture, individuals of Nigerian heritage continue to excel, showcasing the deep human connection between our countries and serving as a bridge between both societies.

Our relationship is further strengthened through the Commonwealth, which provides a platform for collaboration among member nations. Nigeria remains committed to contributing meaningfully to its growth and shared objectives.

At the same time, our region faces significant security challenges, particularly in West Africa and the Sahel. Nigeria remains committed to addressing these threats and ensuring regional stability. In this effort, partnership with the United Kingdom is both valuable and necessary.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria remains a nation full of promise. Our people are resilient, innovative, and determined. With a youthful population and a growing entrepreneurial spirit, we look to the future with confidence and optimism.

Your Majesty, I am confident that the bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

On a personal note, I recall the period during Nigeria’s military rule when many pro-democracy advocates, including myself, found refuge in the United Kingdom. The support and protection provided during those difficult times remain deeply appreciated and will not be forgotten.

Today, it is both humbling and symbolic to stand here as the President of a democratic Nigeria, addressing this distinguished gathering.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Your Majesty, the Royal Family, and the people of the United Kingdom for your enduring friendship and support.

In the spirit of that friendship and our shared future, I invite you all to join me in a toast:

To the strong and lasting relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and to a future of greater cooperation and shared success.

God bless His Majesty the King.

God bless Nigeria.

God bless the United Kingdom.

Thank you.